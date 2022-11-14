Bernard "Bernie " Leroy McCauley

Bernard Leroy McCauley left this world on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Born in Washington, D.C., he was raised in Falls Church, VA. He resided there until 1988, when he found his hideaway in the woods in Sumerduck, VA.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Edna Mae & Bernard Leroy McCauley; a sister-in-law, Emily Beauge; and his father-in-law, who was Dad in every sense, Clinton Smiley Raines.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth McCauley, with whom he just celebrated 46 years of marriage, love and companionship seldom known. Bernie is also survived by his brother-in-law, Clinton Randy Raines; brother and sister-in-law, Nic & Teresa Davison; his nieces, Nicole Leonard and husband Richard, Kimberly Cooper and husband Bobby, and Moriah Rose Davison; his nephews, Brandon Beauge, Clinton Davison and wife Amanda, Peyton Davison, and Nicholas Davison; great nieces, Fiona Leonard and Cambria Beauge; great nephews, Liam Cooper, Christian Cooper, Aiden Cooper, Ian Leonard, and his latest joy, great nephew Axel Davison.
Bernie was an honest, loving, caring, and hard-working man. His loss will be felt by his family as well as the very large group of friends he made over his 45-year career in construction work throughout northern Virginia.
A visitation will be on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1-2pm and a memorial service will follow afterwards at 2:00pm at Moser Funeral Home Warrenton, VA.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fauquier Community Food Bank or the Fauquier SPCA.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com
