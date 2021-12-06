Benjamin Franklin Tanner, Jr., 80 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Dec. 4, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1941 in Fauquier County, VA a son of the late Benjamin Franklin Tanner, Sr. and Estelle Cephas Tanner.
Mr. Tanner served in the U. S. Army during the time of the Vietnam War and was discharged in January 1966 as a Specialist-4. He was a retired machine worker and carpenter.
He is survived by his brother, Joseph L. Tanner (Delores “Pie”); nephew, Joseph James Davis (Lisa); niece, Tammy Tanner Webster (Quentin); three great nieces and one nephew, Shamica, Josh, Alexia and Amiya; and a host of great great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 9:30 AM until the funeral service begins at 10:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery (new section). Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.