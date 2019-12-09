Benjamin A. Parker

Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.