Benjamin A. Parker
Benjamin Arthur Parker, 35, passed away on December 3, 2019. Born on February 27, 1984 in Fauquier County, he fought through severe autism and epilepsy his entire life.
He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Lawrie Parker of Sumerduck; his brothers Tommy (Steph) of Charlottesville; Sam (Lauren) of Warrenton; sister Katie of Arlington; two nieces and two nephews.
When he was young, public schools did not have programs for children with autism thus Ben received his special education at Grafton School in Winchester and lived for many years in group homes run by the school. He greatly impacted many lives. It was because of Ben that his mother pursued a career in mediation and conflict resolution and his oldest brother a degree in music therapy.
Although Ben could not speak, he communicated his love to those who loved him and cared for him in his own special way. In addition to his family, he leaves behind a village of caring individuals, including the medical staff of Winchester Neurological Associates; caregivers at Good Neighbor group home in Stafford; staff at Rappahannock Adult Activities in Fredericksburg and Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services in Culpeper.
A private funeral was held on December 9, 2019, officiated by the Reverend Beth Glass of Morrisville United Methodist Church and the Reverend James Kelly of Silver Hill Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks or Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center in Warrenton, Virginia.
