Belinda Sue Borland Cook, 54, of Warrenton died April 20, 2021 at her home.
She was born May 4, 1966 in Rockledge, FL to Tom and Marsha Burford Borland.
She was a beloved wife, mother and nana.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband William James Cook; children Josh Hitt, Katie Hitt, and Kara Cook; brother Brett Borland; sisters Beth Moore and Brenda Miller; and beloved grandchildren Annabelle Hitt, Ashlynn Cook, Adeline Hitt, and Paisley Cook.
The family will receive friends Wednesday April 28, 2021 from 5 to 7pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186. Services will take place Thursday, April 29,2021 at 10 am. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Rd, Jeffersonton, VA 22724.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in her name to Moser.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
