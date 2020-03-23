It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father Basil R. Shaffer on March 14, 2020 at 1:57 am. He had just celebrated his 89th birthday. He struggled with chronic heart and kidney failure for many years and passed quietly with his family by his side. He was a quiet, proud man who served his country most of his life retiring as a Master Sergeant. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in the coming weeks with full military honors. He is survived by his wife Peggy Shaffer along with their four adult children Deborah Lynn Avise, Pamela Marie Sweeney, Warren Basil Shaffer, and Michael Sean Shaffer. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Good bye Daddy. We love you so much and will miss you every coming day."
February 26, 1931 - March 14, 2020
