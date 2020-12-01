Barry James Miller, known to family and friends as "BJ" passed away on November 14, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Barry and his wife, Joyce, have lived in Warrenton, Virginia since 2011 after moving from Springfield, Virginia of 34 years. Barry, started his Naval career in 1966 after graduating from Lebanon Valley College, in Pennsylvania with a BA in Psychology and Sociology. While on active duty while stationed in the DC area Barry obtained a Master's Degree from George Washington University in Management Information Systems and while stationed in Greece, he obtained a Master's Degree from LeVerne University in Masters of Business Administration and almost had his third Master's Degree when sickness hit him in the mid 1990's. In 1973, Barry attended Defense Language School in Monterey, California to learn the Greek Language. After learning the Greek Language at Post Naval Graduate School in Monterey, California, Barry and family lived in Athens, Greece for 2 years where he worked in the Greek Navy as a Senior Logistician and Computer System Planner. In 1977, Barry and family returned to the United States of America to the DC area where he worked supporting the Assistant Secretary of the Navy. Barry honorably retired as a Commander (O-5) with 23 years' of service. After Retirement from the Navy Barry was Senior Technical Manager in Software Development and Computer Operations for 3 corporations. Barry's background is in Systems Engineering, Project Management and Resource Planning. Barry was also an Assistant Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts Troop 1140 for 6 years.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hope Miller; and son, Kevin Barry Miller; and three grandchildren, Morgan Leigh Miller, Olivia Marie Miller, and Sawyer James Miller.
There will be no Funeral or Viewing locally but there will be a full Military Honor Ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
