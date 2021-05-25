Barbara Susanne Parr, 80 of Warrenton, VA passed away on May 22, 2021 at her home. She was born on September 14, 1940 in Germany to Kurt Heinig and Hildegard Scheffler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Steven Moxley Parr, as well as her three daughters: Kathy, Lindsay, and Susan. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home beginning at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
