Barbara Rosenberger Mountjoy, 91 of Culpeper, VA former resident of Warrenton passed away on Aug. 9, 2022 at The Culpeper.
She was born on October 25, 1930 a daughter of the late Frank Lee Rosenberger and Grace Parr Rosenberger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon W. Mountjoy.
She was a member of Warrenton Baptist Church.
She is survived by her three children, Vernon Lee Mountjoy, Thomas Michael Mountjoy and Deborah Mountjoy Johnson all of Culpeper; one sister, Diane Lohr; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at 10:00 AM at the Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper, VA 22701 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
