Barbara North Gonzales, 82, of Bealeton, VA died June 29, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born August 24, 1938 in London, England to the late Ben and Jessie Pritchard North. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Bernie Gonzales, sister Jean Kelleher and brothers Colin, Michael and Brian North. She is survived by her brother Steven North and family of Grafton, Australia, nieces Charlene Helean and family of Pryor, Oklahoma, Cindy Mayer and family of Virginia Beach, VA and her loving in laws, the Gonzales family. Barbara loved hosting events with family and friends, making her special cards for every occasion, quilting, sewing and caring for her precious basset hound babies, Willie and Lowie. The families would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Barbara's friends and neighbors for the loving support and care they provided Barbara and to special care giver and friend, Lani P. A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, July 27th 2021 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at 2455 Arbor Oak Lane Bealeton, VA 22712. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA where she will be laid to rest with her late beloved husband Bernie Gonzales. Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.