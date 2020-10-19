Barbara Marlene Zyla, 65, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. after a long, courageous battle against cancer and liver disease.
She was born May 7, 1955, in Shirley, Massachusetts to the late Clifford H. Putnam and Muriel A. Putnam.
Mrs. Zyla was a graduate of Fauquier High School and lived in Warrenton with her family for nearly 40 years. Her late father was a U.S. Army veteran of 28 years who served in WWII, and the Korean and Vietnam conflicts before settling in Warrenton. While growing up, Barbara, her parents, and Barbara’s sister Betty, lived in many parts of the United States, including California, Washington state, Texas, and Alaska. While living in Alaska, her family survived the 1964 magnitude 9.2 Good Friday earthquake that devastated Anchorage.
Mrs. Zyla was a dedicated federal government worker, who diligently served the nation and the federal government for 47 years. Barbara was a loving spouse and mother, as well as a faithful friend of numerous co-workers and mentor to many people she supervised during her years of federal service.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 44 years, Theodore E. Zyla, and her sister, Betty Pilcher, both of Warrenton; two sons, David T. Zyla (Stefanie) of Fairfax, and Daniel B. Zyla (Brittany Owen) of Daytona Beach, Florida; two nephews, Brad P. Pilcher, and Jason A. Pilcher (Elaina); great nephews Kadin and Mason; and great niece Alexa.
At her request, a private internment will take place at Stonewall Memorial Gardens near the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, 3800 Reservoir Road NW, Washington, DC 20007.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
