Barbara Lynn Brockett, affectionately known as Mom, Mammy and Gran-Mammy, was 77 years old and had been suffering from vascular dementia for more than 10 years. She was surrounded by her family at her home in Haymarket Virginia when she found peace in her heavenly eternal rest.
She was a native of New Jersey and spent winters in Florida, but she called Virginia home because it is truly where her heart was. She was an avid reader, an amazing horse woman and all-around animal lover, a gifted seamstress, quilter and basket weaver, an awesome home chef and baker. She loved music and dancing and could literally out dance anyone. She had many who called her dear friend and many more who were just blessed to have met her even if only once. If you knew her, you were touched by her in some lasting way, whether you shared a meal with her, danced with her, laughed with her or were sent away with a hug that made you feel like you have known her your whole life.
She was the devoted and loving wife of Bill Brockett for nearly 60 years, an amazing mother to Debbie [Mark] Abbott, Rhonda [Jimmy] Williams, Stacy [Jeff] Hardin and Christy [Bryan] Hastings, an adored Grandmother to 11 grandchildren, Megan, Amanda, Macy, Shelby, Dillon, Kendall, Travis, Tabitha, Jessica, Zach and Ellie and a beloved Great Grandmother to 4 great grandchildren, Kaira, Carson, Daylon and Callie. She is also survived by her adored brothers Lyn Rowley and Jimmy Chandler. She loved her family dearly. She left quite a lasting legacy of love, family, kindness and joy with all whom she knew or met while on this earth.
The family will be accepting friends at her viewing at Park Valley Church in Haymarket, Va Sunday June 12 5-7pm, and at her service, also at Park Valley Church, on Monday June 13 at 11am, reception immediately following. There is a graveside service at 3:30pm, Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Va, for anyone who wants to attend.
We ask in lieu of flowers you please donate to Alzheimers Association, www.alz.org in her memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.