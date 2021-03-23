Barbara Lucille Putnam, 67, of Bentonville Va., passed away on March 17, 2021 at her home. She was born November 13, 1953 in Fauquier County Va. to the late Earl Ryan & Mary Wright Ryan. She held various jobs over the years, however there were two that were near & dear to her heart. Both of these jobs came back to her passion in life (The love for kids). She worked at Fauquier county schools in the cafeteria, and as a baby sitter for a family up the street for years. There was an even deeper love for her grandkids Wyatt & Kylee. She recently was also mother to a little fur baby Friskie her dog who was her shadow. If you knew Barbara, you would know how she loved country music and dancing. She loved when she had the chance to attend some of the local events that would have music and dancing.
She is survived by her husband Tommy Putnam of 50 years; one son Tommy Putnam Jr. (Shannon) of Sumerduck, Va. two grandkids, Wyatt & Kylee Putnam; two sisters Joyce Spiker (Jerry) of Rixeyville, Va.; Agnes Bragg (Jimmy) of Amissville, Va.; five brothers Leroy Ryan (Peggy) of Orlean Va.; Bernie Ryan of New Canton Va.; Roger Ryan (Christine) of Rixeyville Va.; Albert Ryan (Linda) of Rixeyville Va.; and Junior Ryan of Orlean Va.; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Royston Funeral Home, Marshall Va. from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Private services for family due to Covid restrictions to be held Wednesday March 24, 2021 from 11:00am to 12:00pm with all others welcome at graveside following at 12:30pm at Orlean Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105, or your Local SPCA.
