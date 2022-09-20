Barbara Lee Meyers, 88, of Warrenton, VA, passed away at home, with her daughter (Terri) by her side, on August 22, 2022 following a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. A long time resident of her birthplace, Toledo, Ohio, she moved to Warrenton, in March 2013 to be closer to family. Barbara worked for 25 years in Ohio as a beautician and led a water aerobics class in her spare time. Upon moving to Warrenton she volunteered in the Fauquier Hospital Gift Shop for several years where she made many good friends. She also enjoyed socializing with her friends in her apartment complex, leading game night and attending a needlework group, as well as many other activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warner Alpha Stephens and Julia Margaret (Simmons) Stephens and her husband of 54 years Robert James Meyers.
She is survived by her children, Robert W. Meyers (Florine) of Perrysburg,
Ohio, Jack L. Meyers (Sandi), of Sylvania, Ohio, and Terri A. Meyers Traxler (Christopher) of Hume, Virginia. She is also survived by five (5) grandchildren, Chad Meyers, Samuel Meyers, Jamie Meyers and Traci (Meyers) Ismail and Parker Traxler and eleven (11) great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 24, 2022, at Moser Funeral Home located at 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton Virginia, 20186. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The memorial service will commence at 11:00 a.m.. A luncheon will follow at Fauquier Springs Country Club, 9236 Tournament Drive, Warrenton, Virginia, 20186.
Barbara’s remains will be buried in Toledo, Ohio on Friday, October 21, 20022, next to her loving husband and parents.
Donations should be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis foundation online at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
For further information contact Terri Traxler at: CircleTRanch9@aol.com. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
