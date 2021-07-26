Barbara Kirtley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her home in Morrisville, Virginia. She was 85 years old.
Barbara was the daughter of Charles Carlin “CC” Edwards and Louise James Edwards.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Ronkeith Kirtley; her brother, Charles Carlin “Charlie” Edwards, Jr. (Wanda); sisters-in-law, Edna Edwards and Yvonne Stallard (Jack); nephews, Richard Edwards, Tom Carberry (Sue), Michael Kirtley (Andrea); nieces Tracey Edwards Jenkins (Andy) and Tammy Patton.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mena Carberry; brother, Alan Edwards; brother-in-law, Buford Kirtley and his wife Ramona Kirtley; nephew, Alan Kirtley; niece, Brenda Edwards; and her godson, Zachary Sisk.
She also leaves behind many family members and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caregivers.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 24 at 10:00 AM at the Morrisville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Reverend Beth Glass will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the American Heart Association, Heartland Hospice, SPCA, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
