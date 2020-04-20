Barbara June Jeffries Flippo, 58 of Remington, VA passed away suddenly on April 16, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born on October 3, 1961 to Albert L. Jeffries and Barbara Penwell in Winchester, VA.
Barbara is survived by her husband Brook Flippo, her mother and stepfather William Penwell, her children Kimberly Lunsford (Darin) of Winchester, VA and Robert Lunsford, Jr. (Rebecca) of Remington, VA. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Jeffries, Terri Williams, Jeff Jeffries, and Caleigh Jeffries, her grandchildren Will Lunsford, Demitri Gardner and Rozlynn Lunsford, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Remington Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
