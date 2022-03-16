Barbara Jean Waugerman "Sweetie" passed away March 14, peacefully in her sleep. She was born March 4, 1938 to Clarence and Sally Sisk Furr. Sweetie loved her sports. She never missed a Redskins' or Nationals' game or a Nascar race. She loved the country group Sawyer Brown and spent many years as a fan and groupie.
Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her baby sister, Sally Boydston and her beloved cat, Allie. She is survived by her older sister, Mary Payne, her children, CJ Waugerman, Lisa Murphy and Robert Waugerman, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other people she loved and those that loved her. She is going to be missed by so many.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Middleburg Emmanuel Cemetery, Middleburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local SPCA or animal shelters.
Arrangments by Royston Funeral Home, Middleburg, VA. Please visit www.roystonfuneralhome.net to express online condolences to the family.
