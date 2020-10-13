Barbara Jean Breeden passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11. She was a lifelong resident of Warrenton (1933-2020) and was preceded in death by daughters, Candace Joy Breeden (1961) and Bonnie Breeden Reid (2012), a resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
her parents, Albert Edward Allison (1972) and Ernestine Elizabeth Allison (1975) of Warrenton, Virginia along with eight brothers and sisters; Albert Edward Allison, Jr. (1999) of Alexandria, Virginia, Wallace Gladstone Allison (1979) of Warrenton, Virginia,
Donald Trow Allison (1968) of Waynesboro, Virginia, Jerry Folk Allison (2000) of Warrenton, Virginia, Leona Allison Martin (1997) of King George, Virginia, Frances Allison Cook (1985) of Washington D.C., Mary Ernestine Allison (1999) of Arlington, Virginia
and Helen Rebecca Allison (1981) of Warrenton, Virginia.
She is survived by sons, Darrell Anthony Breeden (wife Linda) of North Las Vegas, NV and Michael Scott Breeden (wife Susanne) of Bealeton, VA grandsons, Taylor Michael Breeden of Herndon, Virginia and Zachary Michael Breeden of Bealeton, Virginia.
Barbara was a graduate of Warrenton High School (1951) and went on to work for the telephone company, Airlie Foundation as a telephone operator and the Fauquier County Courthouse (1972 - 2003) as a telephone operator and general information clerk. She had been referred to as, "The Voice of Fauquier County," prior to her retirement. In light of her busy schedule, she worked for years as an Avon Representative in the Warrenton area.
Throughout her life Barbara was an active member in the community by volunteering at the Fauquier Hospital as a Gray Lady, Pink Lady and working in the gift shop. She also helped all those in need by running errands, supplying clothes and food.
Barbara loved to travel throughout the United States seeing all the different landscapes that the country has to offer - from mountains to deserts. She also was an avid reader and enjoyed uplifting stories of family traditions.
All of her life Barbara found guidance through the Bible and her years attending the Methodist and Baptist churches in Warrenton. She taught her family that there was no problem too large for the lord ... just believe and pray. She will be missed greatly by her family as well as the community.
A private graveside service will be held at Warrenton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
