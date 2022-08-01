Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Hume went home on July 24, 2022. We take comfort knowing she was greeted by her family who had been waiting for her.
Bobbie was born on September 6, 1940 to the late Mary Hiner Hume and Douglas Hume, Sr. She was a proud fifth-generation lifelong resident of Fauquier County and was a lifelong member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was employed by Lerner’s Department Store while still in high school and continued to work there after graduating from Warrenton High School.
She then went to work for Vint Hill Federal Credit Union until her retirement. After retirement, she worked parttime for a doctor and for the Aldie Peddler for two of her very favorite people, Wally and Terry. She continued working until her health forced her into full retirement.
Bobbie loved antiquing, yard sales, foxes, decorating her homes and shopping-especially QVC!
Along her journey she made many lifelong friends, many from elementary school.
She is survived by her brother, Pete (Sherry) Hume; sister-in-law, Diane Hume; her nieces and nephews who she loved like her own children- Lisa West, Mark Hume, Shannon Hume, Mary Beth Costello and Garrett Hume; her uncle, Harold Hiner and many Hume and Hiner cousins.
She was pre-deceased by her parents; her sister, Peggy Jeffries and her brother, Don Hume.
The family wishes to thank the following for their kindness during the care of our sweet Bobbie: our Wesley Chapel Church family; Dr. Anita Maybach and staff; Heritage Village Assisted Living and staff; and Heartland Hospice. You all provided us with unlimited comfort and support on this journey.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 9 at 11:00 AM at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 10023 Wesley Chapel Road, Marshall, VA 20115. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Sandra Henley, Treasurer, 9448 Old Waterloo Road, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
