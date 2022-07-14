Barbara Gail Moriarty passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022. She was born to Robert Moriarty and Irene Garrison on April 30, 1948. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband James R. Weeks, and Sister Brenda Reid. She is survived by siblings Gerald Moriarty and Fay Fleischer of the Plains. Bobbie was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, and friend to many. Bobbie loved helping someone in need! Bobbie loved her family, hometown, gardening, and of course fried chicken. After retiring from Middleburg Agricultural Research Center, she spent time traveling with her husband.
She will be forever loved by family, friends, and her dog Jimmy.
A visitation and funeral was held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA. Burial was in Little Georgetown Cemetery.
Please visit www.roystonfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.