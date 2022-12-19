Name: Barbara Fielding
Age: 90
City: Lake Ridge
Date of Death: July 18, 2022
Listing: Gainesville / Prince William Times
(Internment will be at Arlington Cemetery some time in 2023- we do not have a date yet)

