Barbara Cross Graham, 84, passed quietly in the presence of family on March 4th at her beloved farm estate in Purcellville, Virginia. Ms. Graham was born May 27, 1937 in Leesburg, Virginia, the daughter of the late Samuel Oscar Graham and Frances Cross Ballenger Graham.
Throughout her life, Barbara was a horse trainer, breeder and acclaimed equestrian, known amongst her circles as honest, straight-forward, loyal, and full of wit. She was deeply respected for her generosity of spirit; Barbara openly shared her knowledge of training and riding with the world, and quietly supported dozens of people as they “got on their feet”– both in the best times while chasing dreams and opening new stables, and through the toughest times of overcoming addiction and hardship. She also bestowed the love of horses in the hearts of generations of her family and people near her.
Among her many accolades as a nationally renown horsewoman, Barbara was former President of the oldest hunt in America, Piedmont Fox Hounds, and winner of countless prizes as owner, trainer, breeder and rider, including the Maryland Million and The First Flight Handicap in New York. She is most remembered though, for her great care of people, horses, her home and her barns.
Surviving are a son, Shannon Rofe and two grandchildren of Tennessee; a sister, Nancy Dillon of Philomont; ten nieces and nephews as well as 24 great- nieces and nephews; and longtime farm manager and friend, Roberto.
Barbara’s eldest sister Gail Graham Mann preceded her in death– the family finding joy and solace that the two, best friends and neighbors all their days, are now together again at the kitchen table.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Ebenezer Cemetery, Loudoun County, Virginia with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Retired Racehorse Project: 3357 Hazelwood Rd., Edgewater, MD 21038 or to Blue Ridge Hospice: 333 West Cork St., Winchester VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
