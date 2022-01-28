Barbara Catherine Harris, 86, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on February 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Marshall with Pastor Chris Robinson officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Barbara was born December 9, 1935 in New York City, New York, daughter of the late Conley Cooper and Barbara Jeanette Fulton Harris.
She retired after many years as a cabinet designer and volunteered at the Salvation Army in Warrenton.
Surviving are a son, Scott Mason and wife Lucia DiBenedetto of Aldie; one daughter, Dana Wing and husband James of Foxborough, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Prescott Wing and Gillian Wing, both of Massachusetts.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Bible Church, 4387 Free State Road, Marshall, Virginia 20115. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
