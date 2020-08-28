Barbara Ann White, age 90, of Warrenton, Virginia passed peacefully on Thursday, August 27th, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1930 in Haymarket, VA, daughter of the late Herman & Nellie Spinks Robinson.
Barbara is survived by two loving sons, Douglas E. White, Jr. and Kenneth A. White, both of Warrenton; a devoted sister, Florence Marie Robinson Gray; eight cherished grandchildren and seven adored great- grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Douglas Eugene White, Sr.; and ten siblings, Dorothy Robinson Waddell, Walter Herman Robinson, Jr., Lillian Robinson Waters, Andrew Thomas Robinson, Nellie Mae Robinson, Virginia Lee Robinson, James Willard Robinson, Henry Shirley Robinson, Charles Edward Robinson and Gerald Lee Robinson.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 3 to 5 pm on Sunday, August 30th, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haymarket Baptist Church, 14800 Washington St., Haymarket, VA 20169.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.