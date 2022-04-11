Barbara Ann Billhimer Plummer Collyer, 84 of New Baltimore, VA died on April 4, 2022 at Fauquier Hospital.
Barbara was born January 3, 1938 in Washington, DC and lived in Falls Church, VA until moving to New Baltimore in 1976. She retired from Fairfax County Public Schools on February 1, 1993 as Coordinator of Payroll after 27 years.
She was a ceramic teacher and after she retired, she became very active in volunteering with Senior Citizens and Head Start Kids. Before moving to New Baltimore, she was active in the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and Vienna Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She was a Life Member of the Mason Neck Lions Club. Barbara was very active with the Lions Mobile Sight and Hearing Screening Vans, and was the van scheduler for twelve years. Barbara and her late husband, Doc, worked as a team in Lions service for over 35 years until his death on Jan. 6, 2015. They were married for 48 ½ years.
Barbara was an active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, was a past President of the women’s group and was active in Bible study. Barbara loved to read and donated over 2000 books to start a library in Rural Retreat, VA.
Barbara married David N. Collyer on March 25, 2017. She and David were longtime friends through the Lions Sigh & Hearing Vans where they met in 2004 when he became a driver working for Doc Plummer. Later when Doc could no longer handle the job because of illness, Dave took over the job.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Jack W. Billhimer, Jr. of Palm Coast, FL; her nephew, Jack W. “Woody” Billhimer, III of San Mateo, FL; her great nephew, Dakota W. Billhimer of Front Royal, VA and her great niece Jackie N. Lamb of Front Royal.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 1:00 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church, 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton, VA 20187, followed by a luncheon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church Mission Fund, 6903 Blantyre Rd., Warrenton, VA 20187.
