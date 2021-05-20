You have permission to edit this article.
Barbara Alice Linthicum

Barbara Alice Linthicum, age 80, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 16th, 2021 in Warrenton, VA. 

She was born in Alexandria, VA on June 8th, 1940 and at her death was the last of five children of the late Cleveland & Cora Mercer. 

In addition to her parents and siblings, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert T. Linthicum, son, Lee Linthicum. 

Barbara is survived by two children, Pam Symington & her husband, David of Naples, FL and Ray Linthicum & his wife, Stephanie of Warrenton, VA; a daughter in law, Vicki Linthicum of Culpeper, VA; seven grandchildren, David Symington II, Jacqueline Symington, Jennifer Linthicum, Tony Linthicum, Stacy Linthicum, Erica Hamilton & Chad Linthicum; and two great grandchildren, Madeline Linthicum & Lev Fortune. 

Known simply as G, GMA or GG to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her family meant the world to her and there was nothing she cherished more. 

Most of her working career was in Bookkeeping where she worked over 20 years at Herby’s Ford in Alexandria. She loved crunching numbers and would never be satisfied until she balanced a book right down to the last penny! She played hard while her health was good, either burning up the road attending a Country Music Concert or heading to Charlestown to play the slots. She always said, “Scared Money Don’t Win”! 

She was tiny but feisty and never minced words, a true spitfire. If she had something to say she would say it without hesitation. She was quick witted, a great storyteller and sharp as a tack right until she passed. Her words, her wisdom, her stories will be truly missed by all her family and friends. 

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 3rd, 2021 at 10:30 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA., Interment private. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier Rehab. and Nursing, 360 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

