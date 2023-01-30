Baldwin (Bee) Day Tufts passed peacefully into the hands of our Lord on January 23, 2023. Born on February 18, 1953, to Maximilian and Sally Tufts, Bee grew up in Yarmouthport, Massachusetts and Warrenton, Virginia. A graduate of UVA, he went on to earn a Masters in Business Administration from the College of William and Mary. For most of his career, he worked as a contract administrator for defense companies.
Bee was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Walter. He is survived by his brothers, Maximilian Tufts, Jr. and Henry Tufts; his sister, Phoebe Tufts; his daughters, Sarah Newell (Andrew) and Hannah Hazel (Woody); and his three grandchildren, Adalyn, Finn, and Boden Newell.
He is also survived by his nephews, Maximilian Tufts III (Jeanne-Marie), Jonathan Tufts (Ashley), John Pennington (Sarah), and Henry Tufts (Nicole); niece, Sally Byrnes (John); great-nieces, Camden Tufts, Caroline Tufts, Charlotte Tufts, and Molly Beth Pennington; and great-nephew, Maximilian (Mills) Tufts IV
The family extends its gratitude to the staff at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their loving care of Bee over the last 8 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Warrenton Fire and Rescue or the Fauquier SPCA.
A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. James Episcopal Church in Warrenton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
