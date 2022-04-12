Avan Allen “Chick” Edwards, 84, passed away on March 27, 2022 at his home in Huntsville, Alabama.
Chick was a native of Remington, VA. He was a veteran having served in the US Air Force.
His wife, Lydia L. Edwards; son Dale Edwards; daughter, Debbie Embrey; three grandchildren, Brittany, Ryan and Sarah and two great-grandchildren, Jace and Bryn, survive him.
A graveside service honoring the life of Avan Allen “Chick” Edwards will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Remington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
