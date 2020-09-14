Autumn Dawn Chesney, 44, of Nokesville passed away suddenly on the morning of August 23, 2020.
Autumn was a lifelong Fauquier County resident and was known and loved by many. She was born on October 24, 1975 to Larry Byron Chesney and Evelyne Wines Chesney.
She is survived by her three children: Alicia Smoot, 30, Andrew Chesney, 21, and Eli Wymer, 6 to whom she loved dearly and were her life's purpose. Also, by her mother, Evelyne Wines, and her four sisters: Morica Chesney, Mailisha Chesney-Adam, Sarah Zotti, and Isabella Chesney.
She was preceded in her death by her father, Larry Chesney and her grandparents.
A celebration of life is still pending but will definitely be held for close family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.