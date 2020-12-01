Audrey "Alene" Embrey, age 79, of Bealeton, Va. peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on November 26, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1941 in Loudon County to the late Wilmer Williams and Audrey (Embrey) Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Embrey and her sisters Shirley Jane Painter and Joann Budd. She is survived by her daughter Pam Kemper and her spouse Sam Kemper.
Alene built a career of nearly 50 years with the Fauquier County School Board Transportation. She safely transported children by school bus, car, van and finally was an aid to special needs children. She created a special relationship with all of the children she transported and had a special love for those with special needs.
In addition to her career, during her life she was a wife, a mother a homemaker and a friend to many. Even though she was a mother of one, she was a mother to many. Throughout her life she created special bonds with so many and is always characterized as "the sweetest lady".
A private service will be held due to the current COVID restrictions on Tuesday, December 1st at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, Virginia.
