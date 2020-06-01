Arvid Melvin Danielsen of Warrenton, VA, 72, changed his address to Heaven to meet his Lord Jesus Christ face to face on Thursday, May 28. He was born on October 6, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY.
He earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, Polytechnic University of New York, and a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering, New York University. He was employed for 45 years with ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co. as a Senior Engineering Associate. He was a technical specialist involved with the design, field construction checkout, start-up, troubleshooting, and shutdown (turnaround) inspection of oil refineries in the ExxonMobil circuit worldwide, as well as technology that ExxonMobil licenses to other oil companies. After retiring, he became a consultant for Becht.
Arvid had a deep personal relationship with the Lord and was passionate about making sure his children, sister, and grandkids also had that same life-changing relationship. He was a man of integrity and great wisdom. He enjoyed traveling around the world, spending time with his family, reading his Bible, and cherished his Norwegian heritage. He loved listening to the Gaithers, country, and 50’s music. He loved buying red or blue cars, ushering at church, mowing his lawn, sitting in the sun, and eating dark chocolate and marzipan. He liked watching the Brooklyn Dodgers and the news, wearing cowboy boots, and attending the Soul Purpose Sunday School class at Chapel Springs. He loved playing baseball, Rummy, and doing puzzles with his grandchildren.
He was the treasurer on the executive board of the Spiritual Care Support Ministries, Inc., and the treasurer at Crossroads Assembly of God for many years.
Arvid was married to Elizabeth (Liz), his honey bunny angel baby blue, for almost 52 years.
He is survived by his wife, their three children, Duane (Lori), Cheryl (Ken), and Darren (Angela), and eight grandchildren, Justus, Jared, Zachary, Trevor, Kyrsten, Skylar, Lydia, and Jake. He is also survived by his sister, Helen. Arvid is preceded in death by his father and mother, Tom & Ragna Danielsen.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Chapel Springs Assembly of God, Bristow, VA, on Saturday, June 6, at 10AM. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, from 6-8PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spiritual Care Support Ministries, PO Box 643, Warrenton, VA, 20188 or online at www.scsm.tv/donate.Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com
