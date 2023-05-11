William (Bill) Edward Fishback, Jr., 69, of Ludington, Michigan, passed away surrounded by family on April 29, 2023 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Bill is survived by his wife of 24 years, Roberta (Hunt) Fishback; his children, Jenifer Gozart, Jason Fishback, Justin Fishback, Julie Roberts, Jonathan Fishback, Jared Fishback, and Jeffrey Fishback; three step-children, Jenifer Slimm, Daniel Presley, and Brandyn Presley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard (Ricky) Fishback. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and cousins with whom he shared a special bond. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) Fishback Sr. and Emily (Jane) Ellinger, and a step-daughter, Kimberley Graham, who passed away prior to his marriage.
Bill’s greatest passion in life was firefighting. He spent many years in his youth and adulthood as a volunteer firefighter with New Baltimore Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company in Fauquier County, Virginia where he grew up. Bill was also a career firefighter with South Salt Lake Fire Department in Utah where he lived for over a decade with his former wife, Janice Boswell, and their children. When he wasn’t running calls, Bill stayed adjacent to the industry as a fire suppression specialist. His work eventually took him to Las Vegas, Nevada where he met his wife, Roberta. They ultimately settled in Michigan where Bill spent the last several years of his life.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held from 2-4 pm on June 3, 2023 at Windy Knoll Farm in Nokesville, Virginia. The family invites anyone who knew Bill to attend. Bill loved a good party, so come as you are, just as Bill would have wanted.
