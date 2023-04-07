Willa Louise (Billy Lou) Wethered Lyon, recently of Leesburg, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2023, at the age of 97, after largely ignoring two bouts of COVID and finally battling the flu. She was a loving, compassionate and caring wife and mother. Billy Lou was our family's first and most important teacher. She didn't force her opinions on her children but quietly challenged them to carefully consider their thoughts and actions. Billy Lou kept an open mind, which was a salve to the often conflicting and changing opinions of the children she raised from the 1950's through the 1980's and beyond. What mattered most to Billy Lou was that her family loved one another and everything else took a backseat. She was also very protective of her family. Anyone who thought her kindness to others was a sign of weakness quickly learned the error of their ways.
Billy Lou was born on August 27, 1925, to Hunter and Anna May Wethered in Richlands, Greenbriar County, WV. She graduated from Buchannon-Upshur High School in 1943 in the midst of World War II and obtained a B.S. degree in Home Economics (Cum Laude) at West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) in 1947, at which time she was awarded the Wesleyan Key for having achieved one of the best four-year grade averages in her graduating class. Billy Lou met her husband and life-long sweetheart, Carl Lyon, during her senior year at WVWC. While they were the same age, Carl was a freshman having just returned from his service in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
After graduating, Billy Lou continued to date Carl while she went to work as a Home Economist with Monongahela Power and later Potomac Electric Power where she taught different groups of people how to use what were then very new electric appliances. Billy Lou and Carl were married in December 1949 and raised five (5) boys - David Lyon, Thomas Lyon, J. Michael Lyon, Jonathan Lyon and Daniel Lyon. The family grew by one more in 1969 when Geanne Finney was welcomed into the Lyon clan as a daughter in spirit after the loss of her parents.
In her husband's words, Billy Lou's performance as a mother and wife was herculean. Carl often worked long hours and also spent 3 years in evening law school not getting home until 9 p.m. Billy managed the house, the boys, the money, and everything else without complaint. In fact, the Lyon boys never heard a cross word between their parents while growing up, which astounds them to this day.
Billy Lou was very active in her community, most importantly with the Springfield United Methodist Church Women's Group, where she served as President and in many Chair positions. She was also a member of the SUMC governing body and Superintendent and Secretary of the SUMC Adult Sunday School Division. Billy was a member of the Board of the Fairfax County YMCA and President of the George Mason Republican Women's Club, in addition to assisting with many different political campaigns in Northern Virginia. She could also be found working with various charities, including as a member of the Board of both ECHO and Bethany House, where she also volunteered on a regular basis.
Billy Lou was an accomplished golfer and member of the Country Club of Fairfax and Heritage Hunt G.C. The whole family enjoys playing golf together and there was quite often a negotiation to get on Billy's team. She had three holes-in-one (two on hole 13 at CCF and one on number 15 at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, Sarasota, FL), but Billy enjoyed being with her family on the course more than the actual competition itself.
Billy Lou is predeceased by her father and mother (Hunter and Anna May Wethered), sister (Patricia Gould), husband (Carl V. Lyon) and daughter-in-law (Ariel Lyon). She is survived by her five sons and daughters-in-law (David and Marilyn Lyon, Thomas and Anne Lyon, Mike and Angela Lyon, Jon and Georgeanne Lyon, Daniel and Paula Lyon); her daughter and son-in-law in spirit (Geanne Finney and Irv Tepper); twelve grandchildren and their spouses (Nic and Abby Lyon, Alisa Lyon, Shelley and Andrew Becht, Tim and Lisa Lyon, Peter Lyon, Hunter and Mona Lyon, Riley Lyon, Samantha Lyon, Jackson Lyon, Ben Lyon, Carl and Sophia Lyon, and Nate Lyon); and seven great-grandchildren (Hunter Lyon, Jack Lyon, Archer Robinson, Ollie Becht, Harrison Becht, Harper Lyon, and Aurora Lyon).
The Lyon Family will privately celebrate the life of Billy Lou during a week-long memorial in the Outer Banks of North Carolina where the family has so often gathered to reconnect, relax and celebrate our many blessings. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to West Virginia Wesleyan College at https://www.wvwc.edu/give/ or to one of Billy's other favorite charities.
