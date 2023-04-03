Jeffrey H. Hopkins 58 of Castleton Virginia, passed away Thursday March 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jeffrey worked as a Parts Advisor with Battlefield Chevrolet.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Helen Hopkins; and two brothers, Michael and Patrick Hopkins.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Susan Hopkins; a daughter, Katrina Jamieson and husband Scott of Warrenton; two stepsons, Joe Thomas II of Staunton, VA and Rusty Thomas of Manassas, VA; a sister, Julie Hopkins and husband Gil Hocker of West Virginia; two brothers, Greg Hopkins and wife Laureen of Florida and Bob Hopkins and wife Diane of Virginia; a grandson, Travis Callahan II of Warrenton and a sister-in-law Patricia Hopkins.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, Va from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 in the funeral home chapel starting at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ronald Gore officiating.
