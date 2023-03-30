Barbara Elizabeth (Wills) Towne age 78, beloved wife of William Towne and mother of our three children passed away peacefully at home on March 24th, 2023. Barbara was born on February 12th, 1945, in New Haven Connecticut and was proceeded in death by her parents John and Edna (Saddig) Wills and her older sister Martha but survived by younger sisters Maryann Wills Cherry and Joan Ring plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara’s family moved to New Providence NJ in the 1950s where she graduated with honors from high school and met Bill her husband. After graduating from Kean College in 1967 she married Bill and briefly taught third grade In Morris County.
Barbara and Bill Lived in Bataan the Philippines on assignment in the 1970s and then settled in Houston where she gave birth to our wonderful children Ezra, Laura, and Jennifer. Thereafter the family had numerous foreign assignments including Aberdeen Scotland, Kobe Japan, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, and Melbourne Australia. She and her family settled in Basking Ridge NJ in the 1990s where she worked in management at AT&T.
She moved with Bill to Northern Virginia in 2000 and has since been blessed with six grandchildren. Barbara was dedicated to her family and loved to visit with them from the east coast to the west coast by car, plane or train and always kept up with birthdays and graduations. She was an exceptional hostess, often hosting gatherings of friends and family at our homes in NJ and VA. “Bill & Barb’s” B&B was a frequent landing zone for friends and family passing through on road trips or visiting the DC area, and Barbara enjoyed planning birthday parties, wedding celebrations, anniversaries, and family reunions, in addition to hosting and cooking for holidays. She was also fond of Knitting, Quilting, Cross stich and Playing bridge and attended many foreign cruises with her in-laws Tena (Towne) and Lon Anunson and Elisabeth and Allen Towne.
Her family and acquaintances will have a small memorial at home and she would prefer donations to your favorite charities in lieu of flowers.
