Roseann Horton, 65 of Warrenton, VA, passed away on January 13th, 2023, after losing her courageous battle with cancer. She was born on January 19th, 1957, in Sacramento, CA to Joseph William Horton and Anne Stack Horton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Robert Horton who passed away January 7th, 2023. Left to cherish her memory is her partner, Joe Jendrasiak of Warren, Ohio her daughter Angie Vires of Nokesville, VA, and her grandchildren Madison Childress of Virginia Beach, VA and Jaya Lester of Nokesville, VA. She will also be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Mary Smith of Zebulon, NC; Wanda Horton of Front Royal, VA; and Kimberly Horton Hensley of Warrenton, VA, and countless nieces and nephews. RoseAnn loved to sing and spent a great deal of time as a singing performer at many festivals and venues, including The Bull Run Festival. RoseAnn was crowned “Miss Big K” after winning a singing contest through the local radio station. She was awarded a round- trip, all expenses paid, to Hawaii, for her victory. She enjoyed many good times singing with her brother Jim and granddaughter Madison, both of whom played the guitar. In addition, RoseAnn was a talented artist: oil crayons being her preferred medium. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Nokesville Church of the Brethren,13002 Fitzwater Dr., Nokesville. VA.
