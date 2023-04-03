E. Richard “Dick” Westlake died peacefully in the early morning hours of April 3rd at Haymarket UVA Medical Center in Haymarket VA.
He was born on March 27, 1930 in Louisa KY a son of the late Theodore and Lucille Westlake. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Geri Davidson, Edward Westlake and Margaret Harris.
Shortly after graduation from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati in 1948, he entered the US Navy serving during the Korean War as a medical corpsman for 8 years with his last tour of duty ending at Quantico Virginia.
Upon leaving the Navy, he entered the Insurance Business and came to Warrenton in 1947 to join the Hutton and Payne Insurance Agency and later established his own agency.
Dick graduated from Southeastern University with a B.S in Business Administration.
What started as a hobby in broadcasting then became a full-time career spanning over 25 years. During these years he was the general manager of WEER, WPRW, and WFTR.
One of his proudest accomplishments during his broadcasting career was as the “Voice of the Marines” football team. For years he traveled nationwide with the Marine Corp Football team and provided the play-by-play broadcast for every game. When the team was disbanded, he was presented a game ball autographed by all of the players. That ball remained one of his prized possessions.
He served as past president of the Virginia Association of Broadcasters as well as president of the Greater Manassas Chamber of Commerce.
Active in his local community, Dick was a life member of the VFW and past commander of the local Warrenton Post 9835, as well as American Legion Post #72 and was also the oldest member of the Warrenton Lions Club having served 68 years. He was among the longest continuous members of the Fauquier Springs Country Club where he enjoyed many joyous and frustrating rounds of golf.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Viola Westlake of Warrenton, his daughter Lucia Coffey-Pearmund, her husband Chris of Warrenton, and his niece Gail Clem Hansen of Manassas.
Visitation will be held at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with the funeral beginning at 12:30 pm. Burial immediately follows at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA
Memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188.
