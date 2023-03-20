Paula Sue Watford, 82, of Freeport, FL, formerly of Warrenton, VA, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was born on November 9, 1940 in Manila, Arkansas to Paul and Marion Shelby. Paula was raised in Washington D.C. and the Maryland suburbs, growing up in and around the Capitol as her father served on the Capitol Police force. She graduated from Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland in 1958 and attended post-secondary school to work as a bookkeeper. Paula married the love of her life, Gene Watford, on November 4, 1960, celebrating 62 years of marriage last year. She loved the Lord Jesus, serving him as a member of Women's Aglow Fellowship in Clinton, Maryland, Warrenton Bible Fellowship, The Bridge Church, Grace Bible Church, and Sonshine Bible Church during her life. She also taught her children and grandchildren many valuable skills as she had many interests and gifts in homemaking, arts, and sciences. She enjoyed being a wife, mother of three girls, grandmother to six grandchildren, and great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Camie Watford, brother Ronald Shelby, and brother-in-law Doug Trew. She is survived by her husband; two daughters: Susan Bryan (Bill), Paige Brown (Steve); grandchildren: Nathan Bryan (Laura), Jillian Alexander (Josh), Caitlin Kirby (Adam), Lauren Morrison (Reid), Zachary Brown (Sydney), and Mallory Bryan; great-grandchildren: Zeke, Aimee, and Charlie Alexander, William Brown, and Liam Bryan; and two sisters: Donna Shelby and Lisa Doyle. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Freeport Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Scruggs officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. The graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, FL following the church service. A memorial service will also be held on March 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. at the Sonshine Bible Church in Amissville, VA. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. prior to the service and a reception will be held following at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to https://www.jerusalemprayerteam.org/ in memory of Paula Watford.
