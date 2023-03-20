Elaine Hart Dorion, 97 of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully at her home on March 13, 2023.
Elaine was born on May 18, 1925 in Wayne, PA to the late Elmer Reeves Hart and Alice Rhoads Hart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cmdr. William E. Dorion, USN (Retired), her son William George Dorion; and her sister Alice Jeanne Freeman.
She is survived by her son and his wife, James and Sandra Dorion; two granddaughters Ashley Kwitkin (Cory) and Rachel Guerin (Alex); her great-grandchildren Clara, William and Lucas Kwitkin and a fourth great-grandson on the way; and by her niece, Lydia Freeman.
During her husband’s career in the US Navy, Elaine was honored to live in various places around the world including Paris, France and Yokohama, Japan. They later resided in McLean, VA for close to 30 years before moving to their forever home in Warrenton in 1993. Elaine was a dedicated mother and homemaker, who loved spending her days with her beloved dogs, sewing, gardening, reading and serving her local church as part of the Altar guild. She was a kind, loving friend to all who knew her, and will be deeply missed.
Family and friends will be received at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton on Saturday, March 18 from 2:00 PM, with her funeral service to begin at 3:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held in Valley Forge, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elaine’s favorite association: Paws for Seniors, available for donations online at www.pawsforseniors.org or at PO Box 317, Toms Brook, VA 22660.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.