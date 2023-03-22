Eilleen Carroll Devine, age 87 a longtime resident of Marshall, Virginia passed away on March 13, 2023 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Potomac Mills, VA. She was a loving homemaker and had a career with United Airlines doing computer data processing. She loved her social time with memberships with: Red Hatters, Moose Lodge, American Legion and the Eastern Star and Ladies Auxiliary supporting Knights of Columbus Council 5561 at St. John the Evangelist in Warrenton.. Predeceased by her husband, Paul J. Devine; her parents, Samuel C. and Eilleen Trexler. She is survived by her son, Ronald Devine and his wife, Brenda of Burke, VA; a sister, Janet Kinder in Florida; three grandsons, Benjamin Devine and his wife, Jillian of Ashburn, VA, Randall Devine and his wife, Carol of Chantilly, VA and Christopher Devine and his wife, Brittney of South Riding, VA; six grandchildren, Jordan, Bryson, Bailey, Braden, Dylan and Mackenzie; a niece, Dawn Lasky and a great nephew, Ryan and great niece Krystal Lasky.
A visitation is planned for Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10-11:30am at Moser Funeral Home. A short service will follow at 11:30am. A reception will follow at The Moser House from 12-2pm. Private Family graveside will follow after the reception. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.