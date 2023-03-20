Robert Lawrence “Larry” Thomasson passed away peacefully Thursday morning March 16, 2023 at his home in Rixeyville, Virginia at the age of 71. Larry was born January 21, 1952 in Warrenton, Virginia to his devoted parents, Edgar William and Helen Marion (nee’ Buckley) Thomasson, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his beloved brother, Ronald W. Thomasson, and his sister-in-law Bernadette Thomasson.
Challenges began early in Larry’s life when he did not breathe for several minutes at birth. Within his first year, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He did not walk, had poor sense of balance, had limited use of his hands and very limited speech. But all of that did not define his life. He had an engaging personality, a kind and generous spirit, and a lively and thoughtful mind.
Larry grew up and lived in Manassas, Virginia for most of his life. He attended the old Didlake school there for several years. Larry worked at several sheltered workshops in Manassas, such as Accu Tek and Service Source. After moving to Rixeyville, he worked at Didlake Opal. He had a tremendous work ethic and loved the feeling of earning his own money.
Encouraged by his parents’ love of music, Larry developed his own passion for it. With his parents’ help, he didn’t just listen to the radio, he developed relationships with numerous disc jockeys in the Greater Washington area, who played special requests for him. The era of cassette tapes was a happy one for Larry. Through sheer determination, he learned to manipulate a tape player to play tapes by himself and even make his own recordings of his favorite radio programs. Also, a lover of old movies, Larry was able to play VCR tapes and to record TV programs onto them. Unfortunately, although Larry enjoyed the convenience of having all his music on his iPad, he could never quite master using it by himself.
Larry also had a passion for sports, particularly baseball, basketball and even some ice hockey. He supported the local Washington teams, especially the Washington Nationals. He loved going to Nats Park and even made it to spring training one year. Larry enjoyed competing himself. He bowled every week in Manassas for years and participated in the Special Olympics.
With family, Larry traveled throughout the United States and even made one trip to Quebec, Canada, for which he learned to say “Bonjour”.
Larry was a man of faith who belonged to Culpeper United Methodist Church.
Larry is survived by his sisters, Jo Ann (Rosario J.) Plaia of Rixeyville and Ruth (James H.) Shelton of Culpeper, Virginia. He is also survived by his nephews, Edgar L. (Tamika) Thomasson and James A. (Kelly) Shelton of Culpeper, Virginia and nieces, Amanda (Elliot) Rue of Wilmington, North Carolina, Megan (Garret) Reed of Haymarket, Virginia, Emmily (Seth) Brown of Brookville, Ohio and Lacey Thomasson of Nashville, Tennessee. Also surviving are many grand-nephews and grand-nieces and even a few great-grand nephews and nieces. Larry welcomed each new generation with love and affection.
The family thanks all those who supported Larry throughout the years at Didlake school, various workshops and in the last two years, Remington Group Home. A great friend himself, Larry valued the friendship extended to him by others.
Visitation will be held 6-8pm Tuesday evening, March 21, 2023 and the funeral service will be at 10:00am Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023. Both will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Warrenton, Virginia. Internment will be at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, Virginia following the funeral service. Presiding over the services will be Larry’s nephew, James A. Shelton, assistant pastor at Trinity Baptist Church. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, Virginia. 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
