James Allen Read, 84, of Midland, VA passed away on April 21, 2023 at UVA Haymarket Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born January 1 ,1939 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Lt. Colonel Leslie Arnold Read and Marjorie Faye Allen Read.
In addition to his beloved wife of 51 years Carol Watkins Read, he is survived by his children James Read (Zetta), Jackie Read, Scott Read (DoanTrang), Tonya Otte (Alex), Jennifer Hawkins (Christopher), and Christopher Read (Kristen); one brother William Read and sister in law Norma Jean Letham; as well as thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister Judith Willoughby.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186 on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 6 to 8pm.
A Funeral will follow on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11am at Midland Church of the Brethren, 10434 Old Carolina Road, Midland, VA, 22728. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army.
