Edwin “Pearlie” Blackwell, age 76, a longtime resident of Warrenton, VA passed away on March 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a retired HVAC Supervisor for Fairfax Hospital, now Inova Fairfax Hospital. Pearlie was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Christine Blackwell. Survived by his two daughters, Eunice “Kim” Parker and her husband, Lester of Bealeton, VA and Kathy Elaine Blackwell of Remington, VA; one brother, Robert Blackwell of Hyattsville, MD and a sister, Jean Johnson of Garrisonville, VA; three grandchildren, Kaila Blackwell, Lester Parker, III and Edwin Parker. He will be missed by his dog, Kenny.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 11-12pm at Moser Funeral Home. A funeral will follow at 12pm with a burial to follow at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
