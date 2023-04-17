John Charles Newsome Jr. (Johnny) passed away on April 11, 2023, at his home in Sterling, Virginia, at the age of 79. Johnny was born in Augusta, Georgia on August 30, 1943, to Mattie Newsome and John Charles Newsome Sr. Johnny proudly served four years in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army and returning home, he traveled to Virginia where he met his love, Joan. Joan and Johnny were married on April 5, 1969, in Rectortown, Virginia. They had a loving marriage of 54 years and raised their two children, Anita, and Steven. Johnny was known by all as being a kind, funny, compassionate, and hardworking man. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. Johnny was always quick to laugh and bring a smile to the faces of those he spoke with. He was always there for his family. He loved his children very much, and he treasured his grandchildren. Johnny was a very hard worker and spent much of his life working as a Brick Mason. He was an employee of United Masonry for 40 years prior to retirement. He used his skills as a brick mason to build beautiful improvements to his home and community. In his free time, Johnny enjoyed watching movies, documentaries and history, as well as working in his beautiful yard. Johnny has left an impression on both his family members and beyond, and his legacy and memory will live on. Mr. Newsome is predeceased by his mother Mattie, his father John Charles Newsome Sr., his brothers, Gene Hankinson and Larry Newsome, and sister Juanita Sjollie. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan Frazier Newsome, of Sterling, Virginia; his daughter Anita Irvin and son in law Dennis Irvin; his son Steve Newsome and daughter in law Kim Newsome, and his three grandchildren, Stevie, Trenton, and Mackenzie Newsome. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday April 17th at 11AM with Funeral following 12:00 p.m. at Royston Funeral Home in Middleburg, Virginia. Interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery. Donations can be made in Johnny's memory to either Insight Memory Care Center, www.insightmcc.org/donate, where Johnny often donated his time, and/or the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/en/. Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Middleburg, VA.
