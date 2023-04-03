David R. Maher

The family of is saddened to share the news of his passing on March 30, 2023, in Leland, North Carolina. David was born on December 3, 1957, in Dublin, Ireland, to John and Nuala Maher. He served in the US Air Force and FAA as an Air Traffic Controller for 35 years before retiring to Wilmington, NC, with his wife Donna.David—also known as Dave, Dad, Davey, Dulles Dave, Island Dave, Dublin Dave, Cool Dave, Uncle David, and his favorite, PopPop—will be deeply missed; at many a local pub, on motorcycle trips, at A.P. Project shows, at Nationals games, Jimmy Buffet tailgates, on the golf course, at St. Practice Day, in the kitchen trying new and favorite recipes, and on regular trips home to Dublin to see family and friends.
He will live on in stories remembered and shared by family and friends, especially his wife Donna; his children, Kaleigh, Carmel, and Conor; brothers Stephen and Paul and their families; step-daughters Cierra and Taylor; sons-in-law Justin and Mike; Aunt Therese; and grandsons Cade, Myles, JT, and Lochlan.
We ask Dave’s many friends to send their favorite Dave memories, stories, or photos to the family at Share.a.Dave.Story@gmail.com.A celebration of life will take place at Molly’s Irish Pub in Warrenton, VA, on Saturday, April 15 from 2-5 pm. Please dress festively and casually. Per Dave’s request we will “have a d*mn good party.”
In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the ALS Association, which Dave has supported since losing his father to ALS in 2004: ALS NC Chapter, 4 N Blount St. Suite #200, Raleigh, NC 27601. If sending a check, please put “In memory of Dave Maher” in the memo.
