Bobby Ray Robinson, 43, of Midland, VA, passed March 13, 2023. He was born on October 18, 1979.
Bobby leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Irene K. Robinson; his father, Bobby R. Robinson; and stepmother, Robin (Vicki) Thompson; three children: Mykel R. Johnson, Aariel A. Robinson and Uriyah R. Robinson; one brother, Christian Thompson; one grandson, Mykel R Johnson, Jr.; and his paternal grandmother, Shirley Chichester (Johnnie).He also leaves to cherish his memory four aunts: Angeline Johnson, Mary Williams, Brenda Thompson and Gloria Campbell: eight uncles Joseph Robinson, George Robinson Sr, Roy Robinson, David Thompson, Golden Thompson (Irene), Mike Thompson, Floyd Thompson and Tony Miles; his cousin, who was more like his other brother and best friend, Preston J Robinson, Sr., and a host of cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10 am until 11 am with funeral services starting at 11 am at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 4487 Ebenezer Church Road, Midland, Virginia, 22728. Rev. Ronald Johnson will deliver the eulogy.
