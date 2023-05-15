Patricia A (Pat) Leonard (86) of Midland VA peacefully departed this earthly life surrounded by family on May 9, 2023.
Pat’s wisdom and sage advice will be missed by her children, John L Leonard, Diane L Beecherl and Jeff A Leonard (Patty), her grandchildren, Jeremy Messick (Dawn), Jonathan Messick (Rhonda), Sarah A Leonard (Mike), Kate L Henson (Jackson) and Elizabeth Noonan (David), and her great grandchildren Jordan Wood, Shawn Messick, Allison Kritzer, Dempsey Noonan and Brooks Henson.
She is also survived by her brothers, Edward Higgs and Jimmy Higgs, her sister Betty E Richardson (John) and her confidante and Sister-in-Law Pegi Schervish and special niece Donna Jo Case (George). She is predeceased by her parents Basil Edwards and Eva Alice Helm Edwards and her sister Linda Sue Edwards. The family wishes to express our special thanks to Pat’s caregivers, Hirut Getahun and Monica Owuso, for their dedication and service.
Practically a lifelong resident of Midland Va, Pat was the epitome of the hard-working farm wife having established Al-Mara Farm Inc with her husband of 61 years, Ronald E Leonard who predeceased her in 2015. She fed baby calves on the family dairy farm and rescued a multitude of kittens. She delivered lunches and equipment parts to half of the corn fields in Midland. She rose to the challenge and learned how to use a computer for keeping the farm books and records.
Pat was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader, always looking to learn and understand more about her pastimes and current events. Those pastimes included reading, gardening, flowers, sewing and quilting. She filled her home with mystery novels, quilts, flowers, and glorious fabric for the next project. Throughout her life she shared herself and her knowledge by being a volunteer judge at the Fauquier County Fair as well as fairs in the surrounding counties. She also was a member and volunteered at the Virginia Quilt Museum for many years. Pat donated several of her oldest and most precious family quilts to the museum for all to enjoy.
Pat was a passionate animal lover and took great joy in bird watching and feeding her feathered friends during the winter. She also loved her miniature goats and laying hens, naming them after TV and movie characters. Maggie and Reba were truly “Lucky Dogs” to be chosen as Pat’s full-time companions. To honor Pat’s giving nature, in lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in her memory to the Fauquier SPCA 9350 Rogues Rd, Midland, Va. 22728
Services and burial will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
