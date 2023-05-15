Vernie E. Dawson
"His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy lord." Matthew 25:21
Vernie Edward Dawson of Sumerduck, VA, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on May 12, 2023. He was just sixteen days shy of his 90th birthday on May 28. He loved Jesus best followed by his dear wife and family.
Vernie is predeceased by his six siblings: brothers Joe Dawson, James Dawson, and Wes Dawson, and sisters Josie Gough, Lucy Dawson, and Becky Lomax. He is also predeceased by his son Stanley Dawson, his parents Hayward and Grace Dawson, and his great-grandson Ja'Marion Dawson.
Vernie married the love of his life, Georgia Furr Dawson, on September 19, 1954 in Fauquier County and they have spent 68 faithful years together. Georgia survives, as do his sons Larry (Fran) Dawson of Front Royal, David (Darlene) Dawson of Orange, and his daughter Janet (Bobby) Caplinger of Sumerduck. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Vernie's greatest joy came from serving his Lord and his family. He ministered in his church, Catlett Assembly of God, as a deacon, bus driver, generous supporter of missions, and a powerful prayer warrior. He was most recently a member of Family Community Church in Culpeper.
Vernie was not able to finish school, but as a young child began supporting his family through the hard work of his own hands. He was strong, steady, and dependable as he for worked VDOT, Lane Metal Products in Bealeton, Prince William County, and RC Construction. He loved and lived the Word of God and could be heard at all hours calling the names of everyone he knew in prayer. His final words on this side of eternity were to his beloved wife, "I love you." The life of this humble man can best be described by one word: faithful.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the
Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4: 7-8.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:00am at the Family Community Church 120 Chestnut Dr, Culpeper, VA.
Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA
(1) entry
I love you forever and always grandpa
Love always Ashley ❤️
