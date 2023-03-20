Walter Carlton Rogers, 63, of Middletown, VA passed away on February 5, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born on December 23, 1959 in Alexandria, VA and is survived by his wife of 30 years who adored him, Eloisa Victoria Rogers, “Elvi.” She called him, “Darling” and she was his “Baby Doll.” Carlton is survived by his three children who each called him their Hero: Amber Rebekah Jones and husband, Brett Jones; Carlton David Rogers “Bubby”, and Angelina Victoria Rogers “Nina”; one granddaughter, Avery Rebekah Jones, and another beautiful grandchild on the way. Carlton was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Elizabeth (Hand) Rogers and father, James Perry Welford Rogers. He was named Walter after his paternal grandfather and Carlton after his father’s best friend. He is the third of seven children and always noted that he was the only one without a Bible name: Deborah Carroll (John), James Rogers (Lisa), Jonathan Rogers (Cathy), Joseph Rogers (Gwynanne), Benjamin Rogers (Paula), and Samuel Rogers (Connie). His family also includes many nephews and nieces, first and second generation, that Carlton loved dearly. Carlton was born in Alexandria, VA but later grew up in Marshall, VA. He grew up with a wonderful family that loved and honored God. Carlton accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at the age of 10. Three years later, God called him to the ministry. Since a young boy, he always had a sincere love and reverence for God. As a young adult, he attended Rhema Bible Training Center and then Victory Bible Institute, both in Oklahoma. After Bible School, he moved back to Virginia. He started his own custom painting company which he ran for two decades in Fauquier County. Carlton had a great reputation because of his outstanding work ethic. In time, his business grew, and he was very successful. During this time, he began attending and serving at Faith Christian Church for 11 years. During the last 3.5 years, he worked on staff with Dr. Decker and Delores Tapscott.
In 1990, God specifically spoke to him and told him that he would Pastor a church in Front Royal, VA. Despite the success of his business, his deepest desire was to pursue the call that God had on his life. In May 2000, he and his family pioneered Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center in Front Royal, VA where Carlton was Founder and Senior Pastor for nearly 23 years. Carlton is best remembered for his love for God, his family, and people. With his sparkling blue eyes, his mischievous smile, and his trademark thumbs up indicating that “all is well,” he ran a tremendous ministry of excellence that was full of God’s love and power. Carlton went through some challenging seasons in his life which gave him a tremendous compassion for hurting people. He had a special place in his heart for the ‘down and out’ and was uniquely used by God to help love people to life. Carlton was a very humble man and always stayed small in his own eyes, yet he truly lived a life of great impact. Carlton’s wife and children have determined to take all that he invested in them and carry on the ministry that God began through him. His legacy will live on as they continue to love God and love people as Carlton did. Dynamic Life will continue to have a tremendous impact in their community so that the dreams that God put in Carlton’s heart will continue to come to pass for generations to come. Carlton will be laid to rest in a private family burial. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at Warren County High School Auditorium this Friday, March 24 at 6:00 pm (155 Westminster Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630). The service will be conducted by a partnership of four men who each played a unique and special role in Carlton’s life: Dr. Decker Tapscott, Pastor Phil Privette, Sr., Rev. Mark Hankins, and Pastor Cecilio Mitchell.
