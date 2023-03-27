Mack Matthew Caison peacefully departed his life on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at home with his family and friends by his side.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 2 PM at Beulah Baptist Church, Markham, Virginia with the Rev. Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Morriss Community Cemetery, Hume, Virginia.
Mack was one of eleven Children born on August 5, 1957 to the late Charles Henry and Sally Ann Porter Caison.
Mack worked as a concrete finisher and he also did landscaping until his health started to decline. He loved his music, horseshoes and making people laugh. When you didn’t know where Mack was you could bet that he was out helping someone. Mack was truly a man that you enjoyed being with and always had a smile or a kind word and he was always willing to take the extra step to help everyone. All you would need to say is “I need help” and Mack was there. Mack lived his life to the fullest and he left a lasting impression on everyone that crossed his path. Mostly, he loved his family.
Mack is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry and Sally Ann Porter Caison; three sisters, Lucille James, Elizabeth Curtis and Bernice Caison and four brothers, Thomas Caison, George Caison, John Caison and William Caison.
Mack leaves to mourn his death his companion, Helen Roberts whom loved him with all her heart, and he loved her; two sisters, Gertie Edwards and her husband, Samuel of Midland, Virginia and Charlene Caison of Front Royal, Virginia; son, Mack Matthew Tolbert; five grandchildren; the children he helped raise, Kieren, Kareem, Brandon (Luv), George (Tre) and Savannah; aunt, Helen Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
We will miss you Dad, Grandad, brother, Uncle and Friend.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.