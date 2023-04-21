Martha Bradley Henry, 85 formerly of Warrenton, VA died on April 10, 2023 at Harmony at Chantilly.
She was born on July 26, 1937 in Cool Springs, North Carolina one of ten children born to the late Gordon Ransom Bradley and Ethel Turner Bradley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Marvin Henry and a son, Scott Bradley Henry. She grew up in Gastonia, NC where she graduated from Gastonia High School.
Martha moved to Virginia in the late 1950’s where she met her husband. She retired from the Fairfax County Public School System as an Administrative Assistant.
An active member of Warrenton Baptist Church, she served as an ordained Deacon, as well as in many other activities. One of her greatest joys was working with the children’s department.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, and cooking with Bill. She loved her Lord, her family (especially her grandchildren, and her many friendships.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Andrew) Brion; her son, Stephen (Stephanie) Henry; two sisters, Sue Whealton and Kathy Lutz; her six grandchildren, Zach Miller, Brent Miller, Storm Henry, James Henry, Matthew Henry and Jordana Henry; her great grandchildren, Madison Miller, Jonathan Miller, Erickson Henry and Archer Henry; and a number of nieces whom she loved and spent many hours with playing Rook.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 4-6 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Friday, May 12 at 10:00 AM. Rev. Douglas L. Harris will conduct the service. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery with a reception following at The Moser House.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Food and Friends, PO Box 98277, Washington, DC 20077-7237 or to the Warrenton Baptist Church (for their children’s ministry), 123 Main St., Warrenton, VA 20188.
